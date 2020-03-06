First ever Bray Lake-side Thames Hospice summer festival

Thames Hospice is launching its first ever LakeFest event at its new site near Bray Lake on Saturday, June 6.

The family-focused festivities will feature live music and a talent show and will run from 12pm to 6pm.

It will celebrate the planned opening of the new hospice, scheduled for this coming summer.

LakeFest will offer food and drinks from suppliers such as Rebellion Brewery and Gilbey’s.

There will be a number of activities, including yoga sessions and bhangra dancing.

There will also be live music and a headline performance from The Ed Sheeran Experience, a highly regarded tribute act.

A tribute to Ariana Grande will also be performed by Amy G.

For the children, LakeFest will have an entertainment area as well as a talent show.

Thames’ Got Talent will invite children and young adults to sing, dance or perform on stage in front of a judging panel from the Pauline Quirke Academy.

“We’re hoping it will be a really lovely festival, for local people, who have given us so much,” said Sarah Bissell, director of fundraising and marketing at Thames Hospice.

“It’s also a chance to get a sneak preview of the site, which is quite special. It will be practically finished, so there will be a chance to see what it looks like as a brand new facility.”

Before the festival gets started, the charity’s annual Sunflower Walk will take place around the Hospice’s new home, beginning at 10am.

There are several routes open to all ages and abilities, with a choice of 2.5km, 4km or 10km routes all starting and finishing at Bray Lake.

Thames Hospice is running an early bird offer until March 31, with tickets for both the Sunflower Walk and LakeFest costing £25 per adult and £10 per child.

To book tickets or find out more, call Thames Hospice on 01753 842121 or visit www.thameshospice.org.uk/lakefest2020