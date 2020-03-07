Consultation on SEN provision agreed by councillors

Councillors agreed to carry out a public consultation on options for new provision in mainstream schools for pupils with Special Educational Needs (SEN).

The decision to consult on schools in the Royal Borough which would be prepared to provide ‘resourced provision and SEN units’ was made at a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Capital funding for any new buildings will come from the Department for Education’s £1.227million Special Provision Capital Fund grant.

Director of children’s services Kevin McDaniel said: “What we’re hearing from parents is often some of those young people with additional needs – who are slightly more able – aren’t able to find provision close to home, so we’re keen to have that support.

“This capital will enable us to make relatively small amendments to existing sites for a small number of young people to be included in mainstream education.”

Read full report here.