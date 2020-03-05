First brick in Forest Bridge School fundraising campaign presented to Theresa May

Theresa May MP was presented with a brick inscribed with her name at the site of a new special school for children with autism on Friday.

Forest Bridge School, for children aged four to 16, is being built at what was the site of Maidenhead Target Shooting Club in Braywick Road.

Since the free school was opened in September 2015 it has been temporarily based at the former premises of Oldfield School in Chiltern Road, which had previously stood vacant.

It was founded by a group of mothers who met through the Berkshire Autistic Society, including Jane Balmer who said they felt ‘there was a lack of provision in our area for our children’.

Other parent founders include Jo Haswell, Tracy Holliday, Isabel Marsala and Asiye Suleyman.

Simon Dudley is also a founding member – the group approached the former council leader given his experience of opening free school Holyport College.

The application for the new school building was submitted to the Department for Education (DfE) in 2014 and approved in October of the same year. The Royal Borough approved the plans for the site in June.

The building is being paid for by the DfE but the brick presented to Mrs May marks a fundraising bid for additional resources for the school.

The ‘Buy a Brick’ campaign is being led by Friends of Forest Bridge School, the charity established in 2014 which organises fundraising activities and has provided a number of resources for the school.

Additional resources being fundraised for include an outdoor gym, sensory garden and outdoor play equipment.

So far £60,000 of a £150,000 target has been collected.

Anyone who purchases a brick will have their chosen inscription engraved into it before it is placed in a specially designed entrance wall at the school.

At the site on Friday it was 10-year-old Forest Bridge School pupil James Haswell, son of founding member Jo, who presented Mrs May with her brick.

“It is very exciting,” said Jane. “I think when we were all there last week we hadn’t realised the enormity of the building until we saw the framework and it brought it to reality.

“It’s a fantastic provision for local children with autism.”

For more information or to buy a brick email jane.balmer@forestbridge school.org.uk