Kevin Cruise celebrates 10th year of cabaret at Desborough Theatre on Saturday

Panto comic Kevin Cruise is celebrating his 10th year of cabaret with a family show on Saturday.

Martin Cabble-Reid became famous for playing Kevin when he auditioned as the cruise ship entertainer on Britain’s Got Talent in 2010 and made it to the finals.

Game Show Shenanigans at Desborough Theatre is a show for all ages and a last chance to see Kevin before he starts touring the UK.

It will feature special guests, audience participation, musical numbers, more than 70 dancers and Kevin’s traditional end of show singsong.

The show will help raise money for the Kevin Cruise Foundation, which sends sick and disadvantaged children and families to local pantomimes at Christmas.

The foundation will soon expand its services to provide grants and performing arts workshops.

As with all Kevin’s shows people are welcome to wear fancy dress.

The show starts at 7.30pm and the bar opens an hour before, and also afterwards during a meet, greet and the opportunity to take photos.

Tickets for adults are £25 and £23 for Advantage Card holders. Tickets for under 16s are £21.

Get tickets online at www.kevincruise.co.uk or by calling 0333 666 3366.