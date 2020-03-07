All the World's a Stage at Maidenhead Heritage Centre

A pantomime dame’s dress and hat, hand puppets and fake food props are all items in a new exhibition at Maidenhead Heritage Centre.

‘All the World's a Stage – Community Drama in Maidenhead’ has been co-ordinated by Maidenhead Theatre Council.

Theatre council chairman Margaret Kearney said she was delighted to be able to showcase the talent in the local drama scene through the exhibit, especially with Maidenhead Drama Festival just a month away.

As well as the dame’s dress and hat, there are plenty of other colourful costumes, including a whole dressing-up box for children to have fun with, and an elegant evening dress worn in a production of The Great Gatsby.

Other items include a fake rifle and dynamite, historic programmes and two set boxes – one of which visitors can use to perform a miniature play.

Heritage centre chairman Richard Poad said the centre was pleased to put on another community-based exhibition immediately after a show by local painters.

He said: “Maidenhead life is enriched by such a vibrant arts community, and we are delighted to give their talents publicity in this way.”

The exhibition is free and is open from Tuesday to Sunday at the Park Street centre.