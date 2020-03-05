Big Read a big success and still more events to come

The first few days of Maidenhead’s Big Read Festival created a stir in the town centre – and there are still lots of activities to come.

Organised by the Maidenhead Community Book Festival, the 10-day event of free workshops, talks and activities started on Friday and ends on Sunday.

Big Read chairman Stephan Stephan said the aim of the event is to inspire and encourage a love of reading and, through the pastime, improve knowledge and mental wellbeing.

Twelve events took place at the weekend, including a storytelling and creative workshop with author Lisa Buddin in the makeshift Inspiration Theatre, situated in an empty unit in the Nicholsons Shopping Centre.

The storytelling company Once Upon a Bus parked up in the High Street and The Highway Rat, a popular character in a Julia Donaldson book, greeted shoppers in the Big Read Arena in the Nicholsons Centre.

Stephan said: “It was very good, very encouraging, a lot of activities, quite a lot of buzz – too hectic for me but it’s been great.”

The festival kicked off on Friday evening with a talk by Theresa May MP at Cox Green School on the theme of ‘Why I Love Reading’, in front of a 150-strong audience.

“She was so engaged with the audience, they asked questions at the end, both children and adults, and she really was inspiring,” said Stephan.

“I could have listened to her for another hour.”

During the talk Mrs May revealed her favourite book of all time – Pride and Prejudice – featuring protagonist Elizabeth Bennet.

Mrs May said: "Elizabeth is a feisty young woman able to match Mr Darcy linguistically and stand her own ground.

“It inspires me to consider my own use of our fantastic language.”

The MP also had a word of advice for the young people in the crowd.

“I want to see more young people reading books. Don’t lose yourself on social media, lose yourself in a good book,” she said. “Allow yourself to enter a different world that a great book can take you to.

“Get your imagination fired up, learn from it and be entertained.”

Stephan expressed his thanks to the festival sponsors.

“We are grateful to all sponsors, we really are because, without them, we couldn’t do it for free, especially the Louis Baylis Trust,” he said.

To find out more about events and to book a place click here.

This weekend...

This weekend’s Big Read events start with ‘Days Gone By… 150th Anniversary of the Advertiser Past, Present and Futures’ at Maidenhead Heritage Centre, Park Street, Maidenhead, tomorrow (Friday) at 6pm.

The talk will be presented by Advertiser editor James Preston and Martin Trepte, his predecessor and author of Days Gone By, a 200-page history of the town in pictures published by the paper.

For children at the Inspiration theatre in the Nicholsons Centre on Satur-day there is ‘My Favourite Things!’ with poet Coral Rumble, at 11am and Space Stories – The First Child Astronauts’ with Sue Palmer at 1pm.

On Sunday Leysa Hender-son will present ‘Rubbish, Plastic and Wastes Global Environmental Issues’ at the Inspiration Theatre at 11am.

For teens and adults on Saturday there is ‘The Early Dark Ages – Where History Meets Legends’ with Tim Walker at the Heritage Centre, Park Street, at 7.30pm.