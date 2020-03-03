Maidenhead brave shaver raises hundreds for cancer charity

A mother-of-two braved the shave and raised hundreds for a cancer charity at the weekend.

Libuše Berry shaved her hair off in memory of her mother Marie, who passed away from cervical cancer in October 1999.

Her mum was born on a leap year in 1948 and Saturday, February 29 would have marked her 18th ‘leap year’ birthday.

Libuše was joined by her two sons, Duncan, seven and Joshua, nine, and a selection of cakes at the Mother Lipstick salon in Belmont Crescent.

She said that she still ‘feels confident’ since losing her hair.

Libuše has raised £750 of her £500 target so far for Macmillan Cancer Support, collecting £102 more on the day of her shave.

Visit bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/libuse-berry to donate.