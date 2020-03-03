Maidenhead left out of Three UK's 5G rollout

Mobile network Three UK has not included Maidenhead in its first 5G rollout, despite having its headquarters based in the town.

This year, the mobile service has started running ultra-fast mobile networks in 66 towns and cities across the UK, including Slough and Reading.

Maidenhead, the town that is home to Three UK's head office, is not included in the coverage.

Mike Miller, Maidenhead & District Chamber of Commerce president, revealed he was concerned by how this may affect businesses in the town.

He said: “We want to get 5G as soon as possible.

“I don’t think it would necessarily limit the growth of businesses in Maidenhead, but it would speed things up and make life a lot easier.

“We regret the fact that Three does not seem to be delivering 5G in Maidenhead when they are doing it in Reading and Slough.”

5G, the next generation of mobile internet connection, enables faster upload and download speeds.

On the new networks, anything that can be done online with a smartphone will be quicker; videos will load almost instantly and rarely need to buffer, while video calls like Facetime and Skype would become clearer and less jerky.

5G connections will also be more reliable than 4G when there are lots of people in the same place trying to access the internet simultaneously.

From a business perspective, 5G would enable people who work remotely to do so without a Wi-Fi connection.

A spokesman for Three hinted that 5G may be coming to Maidenhead at some point, but did not give any indication of when.

He said: “We’re working on delivering the best 5G experience possible for our customers. We’ll continue to expand our 5G service into new areas, including Maidenhead, and will provide an update in due course.”