Maidenhead Waterways milestone to be marked at launch event

The completion of the next stage of the Maidenhead Waterway is to be celebrated at an official launch event this month.

Maidenhead Waterways has teamed up with the Royal Borough to hold the official opening of the now-completed weir in Green Lane on Saturday, March 14.

The weir has already caused the water level in the channel to rise, and the fish and eel passes attached to it have allowed, for the first time, wildlife to travel the full length of the waterway.

The full programme of events during the celebration has not yet been announced, but boats will be launched onto the channel from 9am on the day.

Richard Davenport, Maidenhead Waterways chairman of trustees, said: “Tens of thousands of skilled volunteer hours have kept the waterway ‘dream' alive.

“While there remains much to do to fully realise its potential, completion of the Green Lane weir, fish, eel pass and boat rollers has now lifted and stabilised water levels along York Stream in the town centre, linking and embracing the major developments attracted by the new waterside setting.”