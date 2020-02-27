Bike theft records decrease in Royal Borough by more than a third

A police sergeant has praised a drop in the number of recorded bike thefts in the Royal Borough after they fell by more than a third.

Bike theft records in Windsor and Maidenhead fell from 421 in 2018/19 to 264 in 2019/20, according to Thames Valley Police’s latest crime records.

The force’s crime summary for the rolling 12 months – February 2019 to January 2020 – shows a 37.3 per cent drop.

PSgt Ryan Powell, problem solving sergeant for Windsor and Maidenhead, said he was pleased to see the decrease, but urged there is more work to be done.

“We are pleased to see a significant decrease in bike thefts in the Royal Borough,” he said.

“PCSO's and community wardens have been working hard with the community to try and improve bike safety through the use of D locks, better lit and CCTV covered bike stores and through gathering intelligence from the community as to who are responsible for bike thefts.

“While we welcome the significant decrease in offending, there is more work to do.

“We would remind the public of the importance of using strong D locks and securing bicycles in well lit areas and areas covered by CCTV or natural footfall.

“Most thieves are opportunistic individuals so any work we as a wider community can do to prevent opportunities for theft will have a big knock on effect on both the victims of bike thefts, but also other crimes.”

In the neighbouring borough of Slough there was a 25.3 per cent increase in the crime.

Recorded bike thefts jumped to 569 in 2019/20, up from 454 in 2018/19.

Slough’s figure is 116 per cent higher than the Royal Borough, despite the two areas having similar population levels according to 2018 Office for National Statistics population levels (149,112 for Slough, 150,906 for the Royal Borough).

Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton Wick), the Royal Borough’s head of leisure, said: “I am pleased to see the decrease as many residents have been affected by the crime.

“I know TVP has worked very hard in making people aware of bike safety and at the council we have worked with them.

“We take bike thefts very seriously and because it is such a huge concern for our residents, we have put lots of measures in place.

“We are a healthy borough where people enjoy cycling.”

W The Wycombe district saw a 54 per cent increase from 87 recorded bike thefts last year, to 134 this year.

W Chiltern and South Bucks’ 2018/19 and 2019/20 figures were 181 and 139 respectively.

W Data for the Bracknell and Wokingham area was not available.

Visit bit.ly/2v6bRq2 to view the crime record figures in full.