Maidenhead's Big Read begins

Maidenhead’s Big Read commences tomorrow (Friday) and organisers have produced a bumper programme of events for people to enjoy.

Organised by the Maidenhead Community Book Festival the event aims to encourage more people to read, improve the attainment of children in schools, bring the community together, and promote wellbeing associated with the pastime of reading.

The 10-day festival will take place in and around the town until Sunday, March 8 and there is something for everyone, with the Nicholsons Centre playing host to a number of the events.

Queens Square in the shopping centre will become the Big Read Arena, and two vacant premises are being used for the Big Read Inspiration Theatre, which will host presentations. The Big Read Stop will accommodate two pop-up bookshops.

Kicking off the festival tomorrow (Friday) is ‘Why I love reading’ with Theresa May MP at Cox Green School Theatre at 7.30pm.

Over the weekend a further 12 events will take place aimed at children, teens and adults.

On Saturday at Inspiration Theatre events include a storytelling and creative workshop with Lisa Buddin at 10am, and ‘Anyone can be a writer’ with Patricia Elliot for teens at noon.

At Maidenhead Library at 3pm Anita Frank will present ‘Seances, spooks and spiritualism – the supernatural influences behind the lost ones’.

At Inspiration Theatre on Sunday Kate Poels will present ‘A guidance to build fantastic stories… Find your storys’ at noon, and at 3pm ‘The place where you are needed most’ with Ric Casale.

Next Friday (March 6) the Advertiser’s editor, James Preston, and former editor, Martin Trepte will make a presentation at the Maidenhead Heritage Centre at 6pm.

Martin wrote the book Days Gone By to celebrate the paper’s 150th anniversary. Together he and James will present ‘Days gone by… 150th anniversary of the Advertiser past, present and futures’.

To find out about the festival events, and to book, go to www. maidenheads-big-read.org.uk