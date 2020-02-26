Teams take part in Maidenhead Pancake Race

St Mary’s Church flipped its way to victory as teams competed for the Maidenhead Pancake Race crown on Tuesday.

Entrants from 10 organisations battled the wind and rain in King Street as the town kept up its annual Shrove Tuesday tradition of wacky Pancake Day races.

Participants, which include two teams from the Advertiser, raced and flipped pancakes dressed in shorts, aprons, chef hats and pink bunny ears, with overall winner St Mary’s clad in aprons and hats made up of leaflets from the church.

The church beat competition from CALA Homes in the final, earning the right to be engraved on the Pancake Race shield, alongside previous years’ winners.

Winning the prize for best costume was Norden Farm, whose two racers were dressed as characters from the musical Cats.

All entry fees from the event went towards Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club, to be distributed to good causes.

Speaking about the event, Rotarian Lisa Hunter said: “It’s a chance to win our fabulous trophy and earn the title of ‘Pancake Tosser of the Year.’ But mainly, it’s just a bit of fun.”

The 10 competing teams were: CALA Homes, Explore Learning, Noodle Nation, St Mary’s Church, Gardner Leader, Wilson Partners, Molly Maid, RBWM Property Company, The Maidenhead Advertiser and last year’s champions, Norden Farm.