Pupils celebrate Chinese New Year at The Colleton in Twyford

A taste of China was on offer for pupils at The Colleton Primary School earlier this month.

Youngsters celebrated Chinese New Year with a series of workshops, with foundation pupils and years one and two spending the day tasting Chinese food and making Chinese objects such as drums and dragons.

As well the retelling of the Chinese New Year story, younger pupils enjoyed playing maths games and performing the lion dance.

Pupils from years three, four, five and six took part in Chinese umbrella dancing, making paper dragons and budgeting for a Chinese buffet.

Mixed group kite making was also on the agenda as well as finding out about the Chinese zodiac and rats.

Headteacher Caroline Norris said: “The Chinese New Year celebrations went very well and the children enjoyed all the activities and learning about Chinese culture.”

The event took place on Wednesday, February 5.