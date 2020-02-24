Alexander Devine Hospice hosts British Airways airplane day

New heights were reached at a Maidenhead hospice last week as children got to experience life on a flight.

On Friday, children at Alexander Devine, in Snowball Hill, and their siblings, enjoyed a taste of travel – complete with uniforms and boarding passes – for an ‘Airplane Day’.

The day was the brainchild of hospice volunteer Graham Hough, who also works for British Airways (BA).

Graham wanted to create an opportunity to bring his employer to the children at the hospice and asked BA for help in supplying the resources.

As well as children’s uniforms and boarding cards, young passengers were also equipped with pretend passports and merchandise.

Graham said: “I became involved with this wonderful charity six years ago when I was inspired to do something of value with my free time, something that would benefit others and possibly make a difference.

“I describe my involvement with the hospice and all the wonderful people there as my life leveller. What an incredible privilege to help make happy memories.

“We transformed the lounge area into a British Airways cabin. The children ‘board’ and experience what it would be like on a flight.”

Debbie Tonkinson, volunteer development manager at the hospice, said: “Graham is a perfect example of the way volunteer contribution enhances the work of our children’s hospice service.

“He really has gone above and beyond to create a fun-filled day for the children and staff. Our heartfelt thanks to Graham and British Airways for creating moments that matter for our children.”

The hospice supports hundreds of children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions across Berkshire and surrounding counties.

