Thousands raised for SportsAble at archery session

More than £3,000 was raised for a sports disability charity at an archery session on Saturday.

SportsAble, in Braywick Road, held the fundraiser to raise money for the service, which provides sporting opportunities for children and adults in the area.

Groups took part in a 12-hour archery session – split into eight 90 minute periods – to contribute to the funds.

Participants ranged from SportsAble archery players to those from clubs across Berkshire. About 40 people took part at the weekend.

“We had a pretty good buzz throughout,” SportsAble’s Peter Roe said.

“One of the things about archery is that able-bodied and disabled [players] can compete at the same level.

“The second highest archer in terms of scoring was a guy from a club who shoots from a wheelchair.

“And we have some people who are new to archery, just having a good time, shooting arrows and enjoying [it].

“We are grateful for [the players] and their sponsors.”

Two players – Tamas Gaspar and Nigel Dewing – were not competing on the day due to their participation at archery championships.

Tamas was in Dubai, winning a gold medal, and is a contender for the Tokyo Paralympics in Japan this summer.

W SportsAble will be hosting a ‘Have a Go’ session on Sunday from 1pm to 5pm.

Email sportsdevelopmentofficers@sportsable.co.uk to register interest.