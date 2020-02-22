Maidenhead youngsters bang drum for musical education

Maidenhead’s youngest musicians tried their hands at drumming and singing at a rhythmic workshop.

Youngsters at Maidenhead Nursery School were given a hands-on lesson in a variety of instruments and styles from Earthsong, which runs multicultural music workshops with young people.

The workshop, which took place on Wednesday, February 5, was part of a week at the nursery dedicated to music and singing.

Children at the nursery spend a lot of time singing and taking part in musical activities because, according to some research, those who know eight or more nursery rhymes off by heart before the age of four go on to be the best readers and spellers at school.

Hannah Diplock, assistant headteacher at Maidenhead Nursery School, said: “We want parents to know how important it is for children to sing nursery rhymes and perform music.

“The children have been making their own instruments and set up their own stage.

“They are absolutely loving it, children just love anything to do with music, that’s why we do lots of it.”