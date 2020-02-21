Storm Dennis causes Chapel Arches flood

A town centre development flooded in the wake of Storm Dennis at the weekend.

For the second weekend in a row, extreme weather caused disruption around the borough.

The Shanly Homes Waterside Quarter construction site, part of the Chapel Arches development, was flooded for the second time in two months during the storm.

According to the developer, the two floods at the 182-home development are not related, and in this case the storm resulted in a power cut which stopped the water pumps from working.

A Shanly Homes spokeswoman said: “During the weekend’s storms there was a power outage which caused our dewatering pumps to stop working.

“These pumps lower the groundwater level locally during the construction of the waterproof sealed concrete basement which, once complete, will be unaffected by ground water levels.

“The pumping we are conducting on the watercourse continued to work well throughout the storm. No water entered the site via the temporary dam and all remained intact.

“On Monday morning when staff returned to the site, the dewatering pumps were turned back on and ground water levels were quickly lowered, allowing us to continue operations as normal.”

Meanwhile, staff at Desborough Bowling Club arrived at the Green Lane site on Monday morning to find the outdoor greens completely submerged, looking more like an outdoor swimming pool.

The greens were successfully drained on the same day, and they are now back to their normal, verdant condition.

The outdoor greens are not normally used during the winter, with players sticking to bowling indoors until the weather improves. The centre is open as usual this week.

Heavy rainfall also caused some minor traffic disruption around the town, with large puddles cropping up on roads including Vicus Way, Howarth Road and Brunel Road