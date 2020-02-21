New Maidenhead book takes readers down memory lane

A book about the history of Maidenhead town centre has gone on sale.

Joy Moseley, 57, who grew up in the town, has written Moffatt Street, Maidenhead, based on notes written by her grandfather, Ernie Brenner.

Born in 1904, Ernie grew up in the eponymous street, in the shadow of the Nicholsons Brewery.

The street no longer exists, demolished to make way for the Nicholsons shopping centre.

In the late Eighties, Ernie, who was the fourth of nine children, started writing notes in diaries and on scraps of paper, and carried on writing until he died in 1999.

Joy has collated her late grandfather’s notes, which recalls his early years playing in the street, his school days, neighbours, shops and the nearby landmarks.

The author lives in Yorkshire now but she was born at the former Canadian hospital at Cliveden and attended Larchfield and Altwood schools. For a time, after leaving school, she worked at ML Aviation, White Waltham.

Her book is available to purchase at the Maidenhead Heritage Centre, Park Street, for £10.