Claires Court book hunt is on ahead of World Book Day

Novels will be hidden around Maidenhead, Cookham, Marlow and Bourne End to celebrate World Book Day.

A total of 15 children’s and young adult’s books will be in mysterious places for the Claires Court School celebration.

They will be left in locations around town centres, leisure centres and parks this week ahead of World Book Day (WBD) on Wednesday March 5.

WBD is a registered charity that aims to give every child and young person a book of their own.

The hidden books are wrapped and protected in a re-usable weather-proof bag.

Paula Copeman, Claires Court school librarian, said: “Reading can often be a forgotten pastime in our busy and hectic schedules but it is proven to reduce stress and anxiety.

“It supports confidence and achievement in school, so wherever we can we encourage people to read and share their stories.

“The book hunt is a bit of fun for people during half term and is part of our celebrations in the lead up to World Book Day.

“We hope people will enjoy finding the books and be inspired to come together to share the love of reading.”

Readers can snap a photo of their find or send feedback to Claires Court on www.facebook.com/ clairescourt