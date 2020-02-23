SITE INDEX

    • Judge swaps court for St Luke's Primary School classroom

    A judge swapped her courtroom for a classroom earlier this month and watched primary school pupils take part in a mock trial.

    Her Honour Judge Angela Morris visited St Luke’s, Cookham Road, on Friday, February 7 as part of its Role Model and Aspirational People project.

    She talked to the children at an assembly about her career and what had inspired her to become a judge, while the children asked questions about her wigs and what it is like to send someone to prison. She also over-saw the mock trial.

    Head teacher Amanda Butler said: “She stayed on to see how the children deliberated over their final verdicts.

    “Her Honour Judge Angela Morris was very impressed with the quality of debate and the passion the children demonstrated during their summing up – it was a fantastic inspirational morning for all.”

