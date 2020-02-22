Dog-friendly ice cream launches at Maidenhead cafe

Four-legged visitors to a Maidenhead cafe during the warmer months will be able to cool down with a dog-friendly ice cream.

Jenners Cafe, in Ray Mead Road, has just received a batch of Scoop’s, a form of ice cream made especially for dogs.

The product comes from Marshfield Farm, which is based in Chippenham, Wiltshire, and the name derives from the dog roaming the farm grounds.

The ‘doggy’ ice cream contains fresh milk with an added lactase enzyme to reduce lactose content. Fat and sugar levels have also been reduced.

Scoop’s contains a nutritional supplement made with 13 key nutrients to keep the dog’s joints healthy, including Omega 3 and Vitamin C.

Manager Lee Cox, who owns dogs himself, said the cafe is a regular for dog owners and is hoping the cool treat will be a hit.

The ice cream will be sold at £2 a tub at Jenners Cafe and is available now.