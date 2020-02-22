SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Sat, 22
12 °C
Sun, 23
13 °C
Mon, 24
11 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Dog-friendly ice cream launches at Maidenhead cafe

    Four-legged visitors to a Maidenhead cafe during the warmer months will be able to cool down with a dog-friendly ice cream.

    Jenners Cafe, in Ray Mead Road, has just received a batch of Scoop’s, a form of ice cream made especially for dogs.

    The product comes from Marshfield Farm, which is based in Chippenham, Wiltshire, and the name derives from the dog roaming the farm grounds.

    The ‘doggy’ ice cream contains fresh milk with an added lactase enzyme to reduce lactose content. Fat and sugar levels have also been reduced.

    Scoop’s contains a nutritional supplement made with 13 key nutrients to keep the dog’s joints healthy, including Omega 3 and Vitamin C.

    Manager Lee Cox, who owns dogs himself, said the cafe is a regular for dog owners and is hoping the cool treat will be a hit.

    The ice cream will be sold at £2 a tub at Jenners Cafe and is available now.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    comment

    • Bingowings

      11:09, 22 February 2020

      How is this a premium article? This site needs shutting down.

      Reply

      Report

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved