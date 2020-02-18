News podcast: Homeless charity shutting down Maidenhead drop-in centre

The latest episode of the Maidenhead Advertiser News podcast is now online.

This week the team discuss the upcoming closure of the Brett Foundation’s King Street drop-in centre, and consider what might come next for the charity.

The damage caused by Storm Ciara is considered and the team try to think of other storms which have caused as much disruption in to the town.

The podcast is available to listen to on Apple's podcast app, simply search 'The Maidenhead Advertiser News Podcast' in the app, or use the link at the bottom of this article. You can also listen on Spotify and Google Podcasts.

