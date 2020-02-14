Maidenhead hair salon closing after 42 years

A Maidenhead hair salon is closing down next week after 42 years in the town centre.

Top Hat, in St Ives Road, will cease trading on Thurs-day, February 20, after its owner Domenic Caeti announced his semi-retirement.

Mr Caeti, 66, opened the salon in 1978 but, with the lease coming up for renewal, he decided to bow out.

He will continue working part-time at Monello Hair-dressing, in Providence Place, Maidenhead, as he winds down his career.

He said: “It is sad because it’s been my life here, it’s the end of an era.

“I have lovely clients but I will be 67 soon, I can’t renew another five or 10-year lease.”

Mr Caeti, who lives in Cox Green, looks back on his time in Maidenhead fondly, but feels that the town centre is not the same as it was four decades ago when he opened.

He said: “I have always been in Maidenhead. It is a nice town but it is losing a lot of shops. We could do with some better shops and shopping centres.

“When I came in 1971, you couldn’t get in. Every shop was full. It was very difficult.

“You had to wait until there was one available.

“There were lots of individual shops, butchers, greengrocers, fishmongers; it used to be a really lively town.

“Let’s do something, not just flats, but get some lovely shops.”

In his semi-retirement, Mr Caeti is looking forward to having more free time.

He said: ”I like walking, I have quite a few clients that go cycling and they say I should come and join them. I never play golf but maybe I will go and hit a few balls.”