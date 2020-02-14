Work to continue on town centre rejuvination site, says developer

Work will continue on a town centre rejuvenation site, its developer has said.

Damien Sharkey, managing director of Hub, has stated that the developer is preparing to commence construction on site.

The statement follows rumours online that the project may have stalled.

Mr Sharkey said: “We have made good progress with demolition and enabling works at The Landing site, which will be completed over six weeks ahead of schedule.

“Our focus now is on continued site assembly, ensuring pre-commencement planning conditions are discharged and finalising the reserved matters applications to allow us to commence with the delivery of phase one.

“We are also continuing to work closely with our contracting partners to finalise the detailed design stages prior to the next stage of delivery.

“We have provided 40 temporary parking spaces to The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council on site.

“We know how important The Landing site is to everyone in Maidenhead and we are looking forward to the role it will play in revitalising Maidenhead town centre.”