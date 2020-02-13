Woman jailed for attempting to open plane door mid-flight

An airline passenger has been jailed for attempting to open a plane door mid-flight.

Chloe Haines, 26, formerly of Maidenhead but now based in Loudwater, High Wycombe, was sentenced to two years in prison at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday).

She pleaded guilty to charges of assault by beating and recklessly or negligently acting in a manner likely to endanger an aircraft or people within.

Haines was a passenger on a Jet2 flight to Dalaman, Turkey, on June 22, 2019, when she became verbally abusive to passengers and members of staff on the plane while intoxicated.

The plane was forced to

return to London Stansted Airport when she attempted to open the emergency exit doors while the aircraft was in the air.

Chief Inspector Lee Devall, Stansted Airport’s deputy commander, said: “This was a terrifying

incident which left an entire plane, including experienced cabin crew members, in fear for their safety.

“If Haines had managed to open the door, there’s no telling what might have happened to those on board.

“The cabin crew put their lives at risk to prevent the door from being opened, even though they were incredibly frightened. They showed immense bravery and should be commended.

“I would also like to thank the officer in charge of this case, PC Philip Darts, for his hard work in collating the evidence against Haines.

“We will not tolerate dangerous or disruptive passengers. We appreciate that Haines has apologised profusely, and is mortified by her actions, but this must serve as a warning to anyone who drinks before boarding a flight: if you cause trouble, you will be

arrested and we will seek an appropriate course of action to protect your fellow passengers.”