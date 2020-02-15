Book collection supporting children's wellbeing launches at Maidenhead Library

A collection of books aimed at supporting the mental health and wellbeing of children was launched at Maidenhead Library on Wednesday, February 5.

The Reading Agency’s Reading Well book list provides children and their families with information, advice and support for coping with feelings and worries, daily life and getting through a tough time.

There are 33 books in the collection and categories include healthy minds, worries, feelings and the world around you.

Tom Percival, who wrote and illustrated one of the books, Ruby’s Worry, was at the launch.

The council’s reading development and library promotions officer Dan Howick said: “Tom talked a lot about his childhood and the upbringing he had and he didn’t necessarily have it very easy.

“He was brought up in a caravan and constantly worried about money which I think inspired him to write the book.”

The books in the collection can be taken out from the library.