Half term activities at Norden Farm and Nicholsons

School is almost out for half-term but there will be plenty to keep children entertained during the February break.

Norden Farm will host daily arts and crafts and storytelling sessions from Monday to Saturday, February 22, while there is also live music, theatre shows and film screenings to enjoy.

Recommended for children aged five to eight, arts and crafts sessions will take place daily from 10am-10.45am at the cost of £5 per child.

Enchanting tales in the magical story den are recommended for three to seven-years-olds. Sessions take place at 11am, and 1.30pm and cost £2 per child.

Live shows include Little Grimm Tales, Chloe and the Colour Catcher, Histories the Unexpected, and the musical Strings Concertini with String Fever.

Tickets for each of the live shows are £11 and £9 for under 16s. A ‘Family and Friends’ ticket (four people) costs £36.

Films being screened are Spies in Disguise (PG), animated adventure StarDog and TurboCat (U), and anime film Weathering with You (12A).

Tickets are £8 and £6 for under 16s. A Family and Friends ticket (four people) is £24.

To buy tickets go to www.nordenfarm.org or call the box office on 01628 788997.

Nicholsons

Families visiting the Nicholsons Centre on Tuesday can enjoy free half-term entertainment as part of the venue’s ‘Terrific Tuesdays’ offering.

Children can enjoy singalongs and ‘Frozen’ fun with Elsa, and backflips, breakdancing and arachnid antics with Spiderman.

The Princess and Superhero parties – at 11.30am, 1pm and 3pm – are organised by Snow Princess Parties, a Maidenhead-based company.