John Percy exhibits his abstract art at Norden Farm

An artist who is exhibiting his work at Norden Farm has given an insight into the creative process behind his abstract pieces.

John Percy last showcased his work at the centre for the arts in 2018.

His latest exhibition Metaphorically Speaking Part 2, includes 13 paintings which have never been shown in Maidenhead, as well as three smaller ones.

Working primarily in oil on canvas, his pieces are a contrast of colour and texture with an over-riding theme of order and disorder.

“It’s a balance between the two,” said John. “I use the tag ‘orderly disorder’.

“It’s partly to do with the structure of everything, because there’s a very loose grid structure.

“I work verticals and horizontals but at the same time the methods used can be quite disorderly and chaotic.”

He added: “There’s a social balance between necessary social order and desirable personal anarchy so, thinking about those things as well, and the progression from beginning to end.”

The artist describes the way he creates his art as a metaphor for the way people live their lives – a series of choices, decisions and unexpected events.

It is this philosophy that John picked up again after he took a 15-year break from painting from 1998 to 2013, during which time he returned to full-time work as a graphic designer.

He said: “You’ve got a blank canvas and you think ‘I’ve got all these colours, I’ll choose this one and I’ll chose this particular tool’.

“You make choices and decisions and you gradually, gradually build it and it gradually evolves over a period of months.”

Although John often starts with a blank canvas and makes his decisions and choices over an undefined period of time, which involves a lot of thinking, he does sometimes have ‘a rough idea’.

‘Demerara’ is one such example – inspired by the Rolling Stones song Brown Sugar along with thoughts of the Sixties and a favourite pinstripe suit.

The exhibition will run from 5pm to 10.30pm Tuesdays to Saturdays and 10.30am-10pm on Sundays until March 8.

John will be in the gallery on Sundays from 2.30-4.30pm to meet visitors. Paintings at the exhibition are available to buy.