Tickets available for Maidenhead Sausage and Cider Festival

Tickets are available for Maidenhead’s first sausage and cider festival.

Arriving on Saturday, April 4 to the Magnet Leisure Centre in Holmanleaze, festival-goers will have a choice of more than 25 types of cider and 10 varieties of sausage.

Tipples including chocolate and rum flavoured cider, together with cranberry and stilton and vegan sausages, will be available.

Competitions will also be run to find out who can eat the most sausage in two minutes, or for the braver participants – a chilli eating contest.

Craft beer, a gin bar and soft drinks will be on offer, as will live music with an in-house band and DJ sets.

There will be two sessions on the day – each five hours long – from noon to 5pm, and 6pm to 11pm.

The event is strictly for those aged over 18.

Tickets start from £10 and can be bought at sausageandciderfest.co.uk

For more information, visit the website or email info@sausageandciderfest.co.uk