Young entrepreneurs show off products at Maidenhead trade fair

The finest young businesspeople the area has to offer put their products and services on show at a Maidenhead trade fair.

On Saturday, nine teams from schools across Maidenhead and Slough pitched up in the Nicholsons Centre to show off the business plans they have been working on at the Young Enterprise Trade Fair.

Maidenhead MP Theresa May also came along to speak to the teams, formed of 16 to 18-year-olds.

The team from Burnham Grammar School were judged to have the best business product and plan. Their product was a set of playing cards with words and phrases used by younger and older people, enabling the two generations to connect.

Many of the other ideas were focused on sustainability, with metal straws and recycled plant pots also on show.

Anna McClafferty, of Young Enterprise, said: “The standard of the trade fair was higher than it has been for a number of years.

“It’s great because it gets them thinking not just about the entrepreneurial side of it, but also it gets them communicating and working in teams and on the soft skills that go with the employment skills from collaborating with each other.”

Another trade fair will take place at Windsor Royal shopping centre on Saturday, March 7 from 10.30am to 2.30pm.