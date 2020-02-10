Call for sponsors to sign up for Maidenhead Festival

Maidenhead Festival organisers have thanked the sponsors who have signed up to support this year’s event.

The family-friendly festival is the biggest free public event in the town and relies on the generous support of local businesses and organisations to put on a packed weekend of music, stalls and entertainment.

This year, the event will be held in Kidwells Park on Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19.

Sponsors already signed up include the Louis Baylis Charitable Trust, the Shanly Foundation, Kirkwood estate agents and Johnsons Hyundai Slough – but more are needed.

The festival will include a wide variety of music – providing a showcase for local performers – and will once again feature circus fun, family entertainment, Traylens funfair, street food and a host of stalls.

Last year’s event was attended by between 12,000 and 15,000 people, and sponsorship packages include the chance to have your advert displayed on the giant screen to all festival attendees.

Lisa Hunter, festival chairman, said: “We are very much indebted to the very generous support our sponsors are giving to this year’s Festival. Without them we simply wouldn’t be able to bring this wonderful event to Maidenhead.

“We honestly cannot thank them enough.”

Tamra Booth, trustee of the Shanly Foundation, added: “The Shanly Foundation are delighted to once again be supporting the Maidenhead Festival.

“We love supporting local events and we are proud to be part of an event that is truly special to the community”

To find out more details on how you can sponsor or advertise at Maidenhead Festival, please visit http://maidenheadfestival.org.uk