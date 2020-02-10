On-call firefighters celebrated at graduation ceremony

Part-time firefighters that help keep the area safe were celebrated at a graduation service.

A total of 24 on-call firefighters who joined Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) over the last three years were presented with certificates in front of family and friends in Bracknell on January 31.

On-call firefighters are not based at fire stations but often live or work just a few minutes from them.

These firefighters respond to emergencies, work in the community and promote wider community safety at schools.

RBFRS has 90 on-call firefighters, 46 joining in the last three years. In 2019, on-call teams responded to 460 emergency calls in the area.

Cllr Colin Dudley, chairman of Royal Berkshire Fire Authority, said: "On-call firefighters live, work and are part of the communities they serve.

"Although they have other jobs and roles, they give up their time to train and serve as firefighters when called upon.

“As well as delivering an excellent service locally, they also help us to provide fire response and prevention when they are needed across Royal Berkshire.

"They really are our local superheroes and reflect RBFRS’s commitment to keep fire stations at the heart of their communities."