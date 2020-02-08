Norden Farm to exhibit works of artist John Percy

A contemporary abstract painter will be exhibiting his work at Norden Farm from Tuesday.

Metaphorically Speaking Part 2 will showcase the work of John Percy and continues the theme of his 2018 exhibition at the centre for the arts in Altwood Road.

It features 13 larger works painted between 1990 and 2015 which have never been shown in Maidenhead before and three smaller, more recent works.

The paintings exhibit the abstract style that John developed between 1989 and 1998 with a philosophical foundation and continued again from 2013.

John works primarily in oil on canvas, often adding other materials to the canvas first.

He will be in the gallery on Sunday afternoons from 2.30-4.30pm to meet visitors.