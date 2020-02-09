Habitats bought and made at Homes for Wildlife event

There will be more places for animals, birds and insects ‘to breed, feed and shelter’ following a Homes for Wildlife event on Saturday.

It was organised by environment group Wild Maidenhead, and wildlife supporters and DIY enthusiasts, Bisham Nest Box Group.

Taking place at Braywick Nature Centre, in Hibbert Road, the event gave people the opportunity to purchase garden habitats for hedgehogs, garden birds, swifts, bees and bats, as well as build nesting boxes for

blue tits.

Co-founder of Wild Maidenhead Jan Stannard said: “Most of the children won’t ever have hammered nails into wood so it’s a really important skill for them to try out.”

She said that a new solitary bee hotel proved popular, as did bat boxes and hedgehog boxes which sold out.

As well as range of homes to see and buy, there were also experts on hand to answer questions about siting, observing and maintaining boxes.

Jan said wildlife is becoming ‘dependent on us giving them homes because much of the countryside doesn’t have the habitats they need any more’.

“Wildlife is increasingly relying on urban gardens as places to breed and feed and shelter,” she said.

To find out about Wild Maidenhead go to www.wildmaidenhead.org.uk/ and for more on the Bisham Nest Box Group go to www. bnbg.org.uk/