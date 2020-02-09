Councillors given tour of Maidenhead waterway

The leader of the council spent two hours walking the town’s restored waterway on Saturday.

Cllr Andrew Johnson (Con, Hurley and Walt-hams) and lead member for planning and Maidenhead, Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray) were given a guided tour by Maidenhead Waterways’ chair Richard Davenport and other members.

The group walked from Town Moor along the Green Way and down to Green Lane. There the councillors saw the new weir, with its integral fish pass, eel pass and boat roller system.

The weir, which should be fully operational next month, will lift and hold water levels up through the town.

Cllr Johnson said the waterway project was at the ‘heart of Maidenhead’s regeneration’.

He said: “In conjunction with the major waterside developments it is already transforming large parts of the town centre.

“When complete it will provide an important new public amenity for every-one to enjoy, while also enhancing biodiversity through the town centre.”

Mr Davenport said he wanted to ensure ‘the restored waterway channels do not slip back into the dereliction from which they have been rescued’.

He said: “There remains much to do. Funding constraints will inevitably dictate the pace of further stages, but our long-term vision remains unchanged and is widely supported by local residents and businesses.

“The priority now is to consolidate progress to date, finish off the existing York Stream arm of the build and to work with the Royal Borough to establish a robust maintenance arrangement.”