Green Parrot in Queen Street closes

01:00PM, Saturday 08 February 2020
The Green Parrot Casual Dining, in Queen Street, which has shut.
An independent café in Queen Street has ceased trading.
The closure of the Green Parrot Casual Dining, after more than five years, was announced on its Facebook page on Monday.
Café owner Geoff Salinas wrote: “It is with great sadness that I have to let you all know that we have ceased to trade.
“A combination of personal circumstances and slow footfall have resulted in poor trading which is no longer sustainable.”
He added: “I would like to thank everyone who stopped in to eat with us over the years and wish you all well for the future.”
