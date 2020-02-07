Theresa May MP opens new teaching block at Furze Platt Senior School

A £6million English and science teaching block was officially opened at Furze Platt Senior School on Friday.

The three storey block, which was built between April 2018 and October, was made possible with funding from the Royal Borough and central government.

It includes four science labs and a science prep room on the ground floor, six classrooms on the first floor and, on the second floor, five class rooms and two seminar rooms.

There is also an atrium, two plant rooms, a lift, new toilets for all floors and two staff rooms.

Maidenhead MP Theresa May unveiled a commemorative plaque in her name at the opening, where headteacher Dr Andrew Morrison said what a ‘tremendous difference to teaching and learning’ the block has made.

He explained that he had previously thought a lesson ‘is about what the teachers and students do, not the bricks that surround them’ but this building had made him reconsider.

He said: “This block has made me realise how important the spaces in which lessons take place can be.

“The light, airy spaces give a sense of calm focus to lessons. Students are excited to learn and study in here.

“If there is need for distraction the views are something quite fantastic looking across Maidenhead and out to Windsor or Cliveden.”

Part of the ambition project included a new hall which the school plans to use as a multi-use space with a state-of-the-art theatre facility.

At the moment the school is crowd funding to kit-out ‘New Hall Theatre’. So far almost £19,000 of a £34,000 target has been raised.

To learn more or to make a donation go to donatemyschool.com/furzeplatt