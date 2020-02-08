NHS Weheelchair Service relocates to Abell Gardens in Pinkneys Green

NHS patients and staff gathered at an event to celebrate the relocation of a wheelchair service on Thursday, January 30.

East Berkshire Specialist Wheelchair Service (EBSWS), formerly based at St Mark’s Hospital in St Mark’s Road, Maidenhead, has moved to a new home a mile away in Abell Gardens, Pinkneys Green.

Funded by Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, the service caters for adults, and children aged from 12 months, with severe long-term degenerative physical mobility difficulties.

Every wheelchair it provides is unique; the range includes electrical powered indoor or outdoor chairs, manual and self-propelling chairs and specialised children’s buggies.

Relocated from five buildings at St Mark’s Hospital, the new service accommodates patients and staff under one roof. It also has more clinical space, storage, an in-house workshop and access to a training ramp.

The opening ceremony was attended by patients, staff, trust governors, executive members and Jeanette Chippington MBE, a wheelchair user who won gold in paracanoing at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

“It’s absolutely incredible, I’m so impressed with it,” said Jeanette.

“I’ve used the facilities myself. They seem to think of everything.”

Magda Novak, manager of East Berkshire Specialist Wheelchair Service, said: “I’m so grateful for everyone who helped pull this together and made it possible for us to move here.

“Everyone really loves it, our staff love it, and patients have commented how bright and cheerful it is coming in.”

Julian Emms, the chief executive for Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “One of the visitors said to me today it’s a service to be proud of and this new facility elevates its importance, which I think is absolutely spot on.”