St Piran's school holds superhero inspired book week

Caped crusaders, crazy costumes and colourful characters packed out the classrooms for St Piran’s annual book week.

The week was inspired by superheroes and was filled with author visits and workshops for every year group at the school in Gringer Hill.

On Tuesday, January 28, nursery children were visited by Supergirl and Batman for storytelling, singing and dancing and year six took part in a confidence assembly and workshop.

Inspired by author Mali Baker and her first novel River Baker and Warriors of RALA, on Wednesday pupils in years three to six explored their imaginations and creativity to become super warriors, inventing their own warrior names and coming up with titles for the second book in the River Baker series.

On Thursday the whole school dressed up as their favourite superheroes for character dress-up day.

A spokesman for St Piran’s said: “With inspiration from this year’s theme Reading Is My Secret Power, pupils and staff had a lot to look forward to.

“Reading does indeed give us all secret powers – the power to walk in the shoes of others through their stories, the power to escape into other worlds and the power to improve vocabulary and imagination.”