Toddlers celebrate Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year was brought to life through role-play for a group of toddlers at Cox Green Scout Hut on Friday, January 24.

The opportunity for fun and learning at the hut in Cox Green Road was provided by Sam Henwood through her Maidenhead & Marlow franchise of Pop Up Play Village (PUPV).

Sam says PUPV enables children to ‘be little adults really, but in a child’s world’.

PUPV is made up of role play areas typically found in a village, including a hospital, vets, baby nursery, supermarket, cafe, construction site, library, and art studio.

“The intention of it is to obviously learn through play, and also it’s really lovely to have an opportunity for parents to be able to come in and play with their children,” she said.

Sam who is also a child-minder runs the fortnightly sessions on a theme, adapting a number of the role-play areas as appropriate.

For Chinese New Year the cafe became a Chinese restaurant complete with Chinese menu, plates, fortune cookies and chopsticks.

In the construction site children were busy making the Great Wall of China with foam bricks, and the vets was complete with a family of pandas.

There was also a sensory tray filled with noodles, which children could pick up with chopsticks, Chinese lanterns making in the art studio and traditional outfits to dress up in.

“The biggest hit was the fortune cookies,” said Sam. “A lot of children don’t experience things like that at such a little age.”

As well as the fortnightly Friday sessions, there are also monthly Saturday sessions held in St. Luke's Community Hall in Norfolk Road, and at Marlow Sea Cadets in Wethered Road.

“The Saturday sessions are nice because dad’s can bring their children,” said Sam.

“I have a lot of dad’s come in on the Saturday.”

The session on Friday is themed ‘Emergency Services to the Rescue’.

To find out more go to www.popupplayvillage.co.uk/organiser/maidenheadmarlow/