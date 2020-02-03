Police release CCTV images after man knocked unconcious following assault in King Street

CCTV images have been released after a man was knocked unconscious in November following an assault outside a takeaway in King Street.

Between 2-3am on Sunday, November 24, a 29-year-old man was in King Street with a group of friends when he was surrounded by a group of unknown men.

The group attacked the victim causing him to fall to the ground, knocking him unconscious.

Another member of the victim’s group was assaulted whilst trying to separate the two groups.

He sustained a broken nose, cuts to his head and concussion. After receiving treatment at Wexham Park Hospital he was later discharged.

Officers believe the men pictured in the CCTV images may have ‘vital information’ about the assault.

Investigating officer PC Matthew Bolton based at Maidenhead police station said: “I am releasing these images to the public in the hope that someone will recognise any of the men pictured. I believe they may have vital information relating to this incident.

“If anyone recognises them, I would urge you to get in touch with Thames Valley Police to make a report.”

Call 101 quoting reference number 43190368049 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.