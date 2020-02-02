Van driver finds hole in van possibly caused by air rifle in Waltham St Lawrence

12:00PM, Sunday 02 February 2020
A van driver found a hole in his vehicle last week – possibly caused by an air rifle.
That is according to Maidenhead’s neighbourhood community alerts, which advise residents of small crimes in the town and surrounding areas.
The van owner made the discovery in Broadmoor Road, Waltham St Lawrence, between 9am and 11.30am on Saturday, January 25.
