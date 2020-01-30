SITE INDEX

    • Maidenhead Beer and Cider Festival 2020 venue revealed

    The venue for the Maidenhead Beer and Cider Festival 2020 has been revealed.

    The eighth annual celebration will be held at Maidenhead Rugby Club, in Braywick Park.

    Event organisers have confirmed that the festival will take place on Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25 at the sporting venue.

    Last year’s event saw about 2,000 people enjoy more than 100 ales and 30 ciders.

