Extra time to complete Courthouse Road traffic calming consultation

A consultation deadline on planned traffic calming measures in Courthouse Road has been extended by another two weeks.

Two options have been prepared, with both including a 20mph speed limit on the approaches to the Linden Avenue junction and in the northern end of Oaken Grove.

The Royal Borough’s Lib Dem councillors for Furze Platt, Cllr Josh Reynolds and Cllr Catherine Del Campo, have been awarded £30,000 to carry out the work.

The two ideas include a raised zebra crossing just north of the Oaken Grove and Linden Avenue junctions – as well as imprinted carriageway material to visually reduce lane widths and encourage lower speeds.

A traffic controller could also be moved to a location in Oaken Grove opposite the entrance to Furze Platt Infant and Junior schools to assist youngsters crossing the road.

The two schemes differ with Option A including cycle bypass lanes and a vehicle priority system. Option B includes four pairs of speed cushions.

Cllr Reynolds said: “We do want to hear what people think of these. We spend a lot of time putting them together, but if it is not the right thing then let us know.

“You have Furze Platt Infant and Junior, and Senior, so it really is a busy stretch.”

Headteacher at nearby Courthouse Junior School Nick Hart said: “Anything that will help our children stay safe on the roads is a good thing.

“That morning and afternoon rush hour is very difficult and drivers do take risks on those junctions.”

Residents are being asked to provide feedback on the two schemes, with the deadline now Sunday, February 16.

Complete the Courthouse Road Traffic Calming Scheme Consultation at bit.ly/2sOc6ov