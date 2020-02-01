Maidenhead father to scale Mt Kilimanjaro for child poverty

A father-of-two will be scaling Africa’s tallest mountain to raise awareness of child poverty in the UK.

Avijeet (Avi) Jayashekhar, who lives with wife Aparna and children Ayana, nine, and Sid, six, in Lantern Walk, is taking up the challenge to climb Mt Kilimanjaro in Tanzania on February 10.

He has selected BBC Children in Need as his charity of choice to support as he prepares to climb nearly 6,000 metres on a journey likely to take him a week.

As of January 29, Avi had already raised 93 per cent of his target amount, with the hope of reaching £3,000.

He is taking on the challenge after reading about children in the UK living in poverty with no access to warm clothing and meals.

The father is self-funding his trip to the mountain and will be doing it solo with just the help of porters and rangers at the Kilimanjaro Conservation Area.

Avi said: “I have been told it is very hard and challenging but nothing compared to what these children go through. I have two young children and I cannot imagine how these under-privileged children face life every day.”

See www.justgiving. com/fundraising/ fightforchildren