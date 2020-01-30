UV light and rainwater to make Braywick Leisure Centre eco-friendly

UV light and rainwater will help make Braywick Leisure Centre more eco-friendly, councillors heard this week.

Members of the communities overview and scrutiny panel were given an update on the progress of the new leisure facility on Tuesday evening.

The £36million project is due to be completed on Monday, July 27, and with the new centre boasting 70 per cent lower carbon emissions than the Magnet Leisure Centre, Royal Borough head of communities and economic development Kevin Mist explained to the panel some of its innovations.

He revealed that the swimming pool will be disinfected by UV light, meaning that less chlorine will be used in the water, and added that rainwater will be used to flush the centre’s toilets. The cafe will sell pizzas from a ‘local Maidenhead company’ and will feature a salad bar and barista coffee areas.

When asked if the cafe would be plastic-free he said: “It has wooden forks and spoons and plastic-free china cups.

“They are doing as much as they possibly can, they run a catering chain and everyone is getting on the plastic-free bandwagon.”

On a potential shuttle bus to the centre, Mr Mist said he was in conversation with three ‘local suppliers’ and hoped to run a service every 20 minutes.