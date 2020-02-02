Narnia from page to stage at Burchetts Green Infants School

A children’s classic by CS Lewis was brought to life at Burchetts Green Infants School on Wednesday, January 22.

The From Page to Stage workshop was organised by Norden Farm and led by the Troublemaker Theatre Company.

Robyn Bunyan, education manager at Norden Farm, said: “The school choose a book, generally a book they’re working on, in this case it was The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe [from The Chronicles of Narnia] , and they [Troublemaker Theatre Company] take that book and turn it into a little show.”

Norden Farm organises workshops like this through its Farm Out Programme, which aims to support schools in providing enriching arts experiences in and out of the classroom.

Robyn said: “We know from speaking to staff involved in the programme that the workshops help to develop students’ confidence and build aspirations.

“All abilities of children enjoy art and DT projects, which boosts their self-esteem and is vital for children to take part in arts projects to enhance mental wellbeing and creativity.”

Kayleigh Galvin, education assistant at Norden Farm, was at the workshop.

She said: “Dave Farey from TroubleMaker Theatre was engaging and animated and brought even the most shy child out of their shell.”

She added: “We bring many workshops to schools, not just drama sessions, and it’s wonderful to see the children, and adults, so engaged and happy with the work we do.”

Also as part of the Farm Out Programme, pupils at Larchfield Primary and Nursery School learnt all the essentials of creating an effective comic strip in the workshop World of Comics on Wednesday, January 22.

On Thursday, the Larchfield children were given an introduction to the Bard with Shakespeare for beginners, exploring characters and themes from Shakespeare’s plays to help bring them to life.