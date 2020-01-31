Sportshall athletics competition for 760 pupils at newlands Girls' School

Track and field events were brought inside during a two-day sportshall athletics competition at Newlands Girls’ School last week.

The 11th annual competition was held as part of the national School Games initiative and delivered by Ascot & Maidenhead School Sport Partnership (SSP) on Thursday and Friday.

Sportshall athletics has been designed to take place indoors as a modified version of athletics for the winter season.

Running races took place up and down the length of the sports hall, the long jump was adapted to a ‘standing long jump’, and javelins used were made from foam.

The competition saw 760 children from 14 schools take part in two age categories – lower key stage two [years three and four], and upper key stage two [years five and six].

As well as an opportunity to have fun, there was also the chance for the competition winners to compete against the best in the county at the Berkshire School Games event on Friday, March 6 at St Barts School in Newbury.

The placings were identical in both age categories, with Furze Platt Junior School the winner, Holyport CofE Primary School runner-up and third place was Courthouse Junior School.

Ascot & Maidenhead School Sport Partnership development manager, Emma Fitzgerald, said: “Sportshall Athletics is basically fundamental movement skills – run, jump, throw.

"Although it’s a fun, fast-paced, noisy competition, the activities relate brilliantly to the PE curriculum.

“It is completely fantastic to see so many children enjoying representing their school, and having fun being so active.”