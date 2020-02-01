High Street flats approved despite concerns over parking

A councillor raised concerns about the approval of ‘application after application in the town centre without parking’ at a meeting last week.

The issue was discussed at a Maidenhead development management panel at the Town Hall on Wednesday, when plans for four flats in the High Street were up for debate. Proposals for 101 High Street include a second floor mansard roof extension and a first and second floor rear extension.

The design and access statement states that the existing retail unit occupied by Cancer Research UK, will be retained, but with a reduced floor area.

At the meeting Cllr Geoff Hill (The Borough First, Oldfield) said: “I do struggle with building another four flats in this location, without parking or any access for tradesmen at all.”

He added: “What we’re finding ourselves having to do is approve application after application in the town centre without parking.

“Certainly people who will live in here will probably have cars and will probably need work done with trades and there will be no where for them to park, or for tradesmen to park their vehicles.”

He added: “Whilst I’d like to move against officer recommendation [for approval], I don’t think there’s a solid planning reason to do so, but I think we’re running into perilous waters without a parking strategy.”

Five councillors voted in favour of approval, four were against and two abstained.