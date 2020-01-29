Maidenhead hair salon to offer 'silent service'

A hair salon in Maidenhead will offer a silent service for customers who prefer not to engage in general conversation with their hairdresser.

The team at Square Roots in Queen Street is using inspiration from London salon Not Another Salon, which introduced the move originally.

Aimed at turning the tables on traditional hairdresser chat, the silent service hopes to entice those who may have busy lives and just want to relax whilst getting their hair done.

To take advantage of the silent service experience, customers simply request a silent service when booking their appointment.

Following the quick consultation on the type of hair-do they are after, no general conversation will be carried out.

The service will be available from Saturday, February 1 and will only be offered between customer and hairdresser, not the whole salon.

Manager at Square Roots Sophie Marie-Glover said: “Some people just do not want [to talk].

“If you have kids, or a busy life, you just want to relax – but sometimes you feel the pressure of having to engage in conversation.

“We were a bit apprehensive at first – some of the staff said: ‘[Talking] is what hairdressers do'.

“But since I put this on Facebook, it has gone crazy. We have had people share it down in Devon.

“One lady said she never goes to a salon purely because of the chit chat.”